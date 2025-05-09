Kebbi Senators To Dump PDP For APC After Meeting Tinubu [Video]

Senators from Kebbi State have concluded plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that this was disclosed during a meeting of the lawmakers and other stakeholders with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was made known in a post on 𝕏 on Friday by Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosts Governors, Former Governors and Political Stakeholders of the Caliphate of Sokoto, Kebbi And Zamfara. APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje led the stakeholders to the Presidential Villa where they informed Mr President that all three PDP Senators from Kebbi State will decamp to the APC at the floor of the Senate next week Tuesday.”

In another post, he wrote: “Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi representing Kebbi North, and Senator Garba Maidoki representing kebbi South formerly of the PDP have completed their medicals and are on their way to the APC.”

Also confirming the defection while speaking to State House Correspondents, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said Tinubu mandated the party to increase its numerical strengths.

He said: “For Kebbi State, a lot of discussion, negotiation went on underground between major stakeholders in Kebbi State. And now they have come to the conclusion that the three PDP Senators from the state are decamping to our great party, the APC. This is a good development.”