Benue Rep Laments Neglect Of Lawmakers, Blames Gov Alia For Insecurity

The lawmaker representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives, Terseer Ugbor, has lamented that he and other lawmakers in the state are not being carried along in several stakeholder meetings that Governor Hyacinth Alia has convened.

Naija News reports that Ugbor, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, blamed Alia and the lack of synergy among the state’s political leaders for the recent spike in insecurity in Benue.

The lawmaker accused the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led state government of engaging in what he described as ‘bad politics’ in its efforts to address the security situation in the state.

Ugbor stated that he had requested to be invited by the state governor, but his effort did not yield any result.

He said, “Unfortunately, there has been not very much synergy, not very much engagements between the Benue State government and the members of the national assembly.

“Since I became a member of the House of Reps, I have never been invited by the governor of Benue to government house to have any sort of discussion and my community experiences one of the highest levels of insecurity in the state.

“I have asked to be invited, I have reached out many times, and I have tried to do my best, reaching out to NEMA to provide palliatives.

“We are not invited (to stakeholder engagements). Recently, there was a security committee that was set up in the state to look at the insecurity and we were not invited. The government of Benue doesn’t think members of the National Assembly have a role to play or are important enough to be invited to the security committee set up to look at the insecurity in Benue. It is just politics; it is just bad politics, really.

“What else can it be? I am giving you a typical example, there was a security committee set up from my local government for the insecurity in my local government and I was not invited.”