Awolowo’s Grand-Daughter Resign From Labour Party Executive, Decries Erosion Of Integrity

The granddaughter of the late nationalist and statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Pastor Funke Awolowo, has officially stepped down from her position within the Labour Party’s Lagos State Executive Committee.

Prior to her resignation, she was serving as the Head of the Mobilisation and Integration Team for the party in Lagos.

In a statement cited by Naija News, Pastor Awolowo cited troubling internal developments within the party as her primary reason for exiting the role, stating that these issues have significantly impacted her ability to continue with a clear conscience.

Addressing her letter to Lagos Labour Party Chairperson, Dayo Ekong, she expressed deep dissatisfaction with the direction the committee has taken, raising concerns about its integrity and the implications for her personal image.

The statement read, “I am writing to formally resign my position as a member of the Lagos State Executive Committee, effective immediately.

“This decision comes after deep reflection and considerable personal introspection. Recent developments have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue in this role in good conscience.

“I have observed with growing concern that the integrity of the committee is being compromised and, regrettably, is being leveraged for purposes that conflict with the values and principles I hold dear.

“More troubling is the damage this has done to my personal reputation, as my name has been unfairly associated with actions and motives that I neither support nor condone.

“For years, I have served with sincerity and dedication, committed to the vision of impactful governance. However, when the purpose of service is blurred by personal interests and the space for integrity begins to shrink, it becomes necessary to step aside.”

Though stepping away from formal party duties, Awolowo reiterated her enduring dedication to national development and political engagement.

“I believe in the promise of a better Nigeria and will continue to work toward that end in whatever capacity I am able. I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served and extend my thanks to all who made the experience worthwhile,” she added.

Her exit from the Labour Party leadership follows four months after she made a passionate call for unity among advocates of a New Nigeria—including the Obidient Movement, Afenifere, and other support groups.