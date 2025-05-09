2024-2025 Premier League Matchday 36 Fixtures, Kick-off Time, Prediction

Matchday 36 of the 2024–2025 Premier League season sets the stage for a weekend of crucial battles across the table, with title aspirations, European dreams, and survival hopes all hanging in the balance.

With only three Premier League matchdays remaining, every game has the potential to shift the narrative of this thrilling campaign.

The action kicks off on Saturday, with reigning champions Manchester City visiting relegated Southampton.

City cannot afford any slip-ups as they continue to fight for a top-four finish. A comfortable 3–1 victory for City looks likely, but the Saints may show some fight at St Mary’s.

Elsewhere, Fulham host Everton in a game that could impact the lower half of the table. Fulham have been relatively strong at home, while Everton’s inconsistencies and lack of goals could haunt them yet again. Fulham should edge it 2–1.

Wolves welcome Brighton to Molineux in a mid-table clash with little on the line but pride. Both teams have played attractive football this season, and a draw seems the most plausible outcome. A 1–1 result would reflect their balanced strengths.

A potential upset brews at Portman Road as Ipswich Town face Brentford. The relegation-bound side has impressed in phases, but Brentford’s Premier League experience and sharp attacking options may overwhelm the hosts. Expect a 2–0 away win for the Bees.

In the late Saturday kick-off, Bournemouth take on Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side is hunting for a Champions League spot and should have enough to edge past a resilient Bournemouth outfit. A 2–1 win for Villa could keep their European hopes on course.

Sunday’s fixtures, however, promise blockbuster entertainment. The marquee clash features Liverpool hosting Arsenal at Anfield. With Liverpool already champions of the 2024-2025 Premier League title, and Arsenal fresh from being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, the encounter is expected to be thrilling.

Goals should flow in a high-tempo match, with a 2–2 draw being a fitting prediction given both sides’ attacking strengths and vulnerabilities at the back.

Later in the day, Newcastle United square off with Chelsea in what could be a shootout at St. James’ Park. Newcastle’s attacking flair at home may prove too much for a Chelsea side still searching for consistency. A 3–2 victory for the Magpies looks on the cards.

Meanwhile, Manchester United face West Ham in a game with relegation implications. United need a strong finish to guarantee their place in the Premier League, while West Ham must win to leave the relegation zone. All the same, United look likely to record a narrow 2–1 win.

Nottingham Forest and relegated Leicester City clash in a Midlands derby. Both teams have shown flashes of quality but remain inconsistent. A cagey 1–1 draw could be the most realistic result given the stakes.

Finally, Tottenham Hotspur look to bounce back and strengthen their Premier League credentials against Crystal Palace. Ange Postecoglou’s men will be favourites at home, and a 3–1 win could see them tighten their place in the league.

Below are the Premier League Matchday 36 Fixtures and Kick-off Times

Saturday, May 10

Southampton vs Manchester City

3 p.m.

Fulham vs Everton

3 p.m.

Wolves vs Brighton

3 p.m.

Ipswich Town vs Brentford

3 p.m.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – 12:00 p.m.

Manchester United vs West Ham

2:15 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City

2:15 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

2:15 p.m.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

4:30 p.m.