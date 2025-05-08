Wike Has A Job To Kill Coming Coalition, But It Will Happen Soon – Atiku’s Spokesman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, has said no amount of attack would stop the coalition from unseating the current administration.

Naija News reports that Ibe said the political actors involved in the coalition have been in talks and would come out soon to annouce the merger.

In an interview with News Central on Wednesday, Atiku‘s spokesman disclosed that there have been efforts to kill the merger, but it would not happen.

“Those who are coalescing, the political leaders, they are talking to one another. They know exactly what is onboard. I don’t think it will be fair to pull out the rabbit from the house. Let’s tarry for a while. All i can tell you for now is the coalition baby will be birthed sooner than later.

“There have been efforts to kill the mother that will birth the baby, but I can tell you that the mother that will birth the baby is safe, that baby will be birthed in good health and the fireworks will start,” he said.

Speaking on the stance of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum against the coalition, Ibe stated that PDP would be the biggest beneficiary in the merger.

He added that the opposition of the governors was the handiwork of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He stated that Wike has a mandate and a job to impersonate PDP and ensure the coalition does not happen.

“The PDP will be the biggest beneficiary of the coalition, as the biggest opposition party. Their leaders should take an interest in this ongoing coalition.

“However, for those who appear to be badmouthing the coalition are also creating crisis in the PDP, the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of FCT, simply because he has a mandate to be the undertaker. He has a job to ensure impersonation of PDP. And so he has people around him who are ensuring that they continue to distract the objectives of the coalition,” he stated.