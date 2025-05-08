Video: Tinubu, Soludo Dance To Flavour’s Hit Track

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday showed their dance steps while vibing to Flavour’s hit track Game Changer (Dike).

Naija News reports that President Tinubu is in Anambra State on the invitation to Governor Soludo to inaugurate some projects.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Governor Uzodimma of Imo, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku all witnessed the commissioning.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied taking a final decision on the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Specifically, INEC denied recognizing any specific persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP).

It also said it is yet to reach a final decision on the National Secretary position of the PDP.

The electoral body added that it is yet to reach a decision regarding the disputes within the Labour Party.

The position of INEC was made known in a statement released on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, following the emergence of a report that the electoral body has reinstated Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) respectively based on information from its website.

It also claimed INEC has recognized Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP.

However, Oyekanmi refuted media reports suggesting it had acknowledged specific individuals as the National officers of the two affected parties.