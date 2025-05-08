Under-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Of Nigeria To Face Senegal In Quarter-finals

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria and Senegal are set to clash in the quarter-final stage of the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Senegal secured their place in the last eight after a convincing 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in their final group match earlier today, May 8. The defending champions finished second in Group C, trailing the Black Satellites of Ghana.

The encounter between Senegal and the Flying Eagles of Nigeria will take place at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, next Monday, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. Nigerian time.

This matchup promises to be an intense rivalry, as the two teams last met at the Under-20 AFCON two years ago, where Senegal narrowly emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline.

The stakes are high for both teams, as the winner of this quarter-final clash will not only advance to the semi-finals but will also secure a coveted spot at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which will be held in Chile later this year.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles arrived in Ismailia on Thursday, preparing for this crucial encounter led by coach Aliyu Zubairu.

Recall that the team finished second in Group B, managing a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Rising Stars of Kenya in their final group match.

As seven-time champions, the Flying Eagles have a rich history in this tournament and are eager to assert their dominance.

Note that the Flying Eagles finished third in the previous edition of the Under-20 AFCON, and they will be looking to improve upon that performance as they aim for glory in Egypt.