Trump Hails Election Of First American Pope, Leo XIV

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election as the new Pope, calling it a “great honor” for the United States.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, expressed his excitement over the historic moment, “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.

“It is such an honour to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.”

He also expressed anticipation for meeting the new leader of the Catholic Church, saying, “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Naija News had earlier reported that the identity of the new leader of the Catholic Church, replacing the late Pope Francis, was revealed on Thursday evening.

The selection of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope was confirmed when white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel, signalling the conclusion of the papal conclave.

The conclave, a closed-door gathering of cardinals, has been under intense scrutiny, with no contact allowed with the outside world during the process.

On the second day of the conclave, the cardinals, after careful deliberation, chose Prevost to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, a 73-year-old Frenchman born in Morocco, made the official announcement of the new Pope. He declared, “I announce to you a great joy, We have a Pope. The most eminent and the reverend Robert Francis.”

Prevost, who was chosen as the new Pope, took the name “Pope Leo XIV,”