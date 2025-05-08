Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 8th May, 2025

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has denied the claims by the House of Representatives that terrorists have better weapons than Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja, the Minister maintained that Nigeria has superior weapons, drones and manpower.

He submitted that the claim by the lawmakers that terrorists carrying out attacks in the country possess superior weaponry compared to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“This ministry is a very interesting one because it affects the lives of everyone. Yesterday, the House of Representatives said that terrorists have better weapons than we do. That is absolutely not true. We have much more sophisticated equipment and drones,” he said.

Naija News reports his statement comes as a direct response to the House of Representatives, which had claimed the criminals had better weapons compared to the country’s military, even as the lawmakers lamented the recent increased attacks from Boko Haram and other insurgents in some parts of the country..

However, Badaru explained that Nigeria is not fighting a conventional war with the terrorists, but rather guerrilla warfare, which requires different tactical approaches.

The Labour Party has taken a decisive step by indefinitely suspending six key figures, including the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, and Senators Darlington Nwokocha and Ireti Kingibe.

Naija News reports that the move comes amid accusations of anti-party behaviour.

Also affected by the suspension are Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowumi. The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) endorsed the action following recommendations by a disciplinary panel formed earlier this month.

The announcement was contained in an official statement issued Wednesday by the party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

According to the document, the suspension is effective immediately and prohibits the individuals involved from participating in any Labour Party-related activities.

The Nigerian Senate has approved two out of the four pivotal tax reform bills currently under legislative scrutiny.

Naija News reports that the approved legislation includes the repeal of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act and the introduction of the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill 2025, alongside the Nigeria Revenue Service Bill 2025.

These were passed after a comprehensive clause-by-clause analysis during the Committee of the Whole, followed by a third reading on the Senate floor.

The suite of tax reform bills was initially submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in October 2024 for the National Assembly’s review and endorsement.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio hailed the development as a step in the right direction for national governance and economic efficiency.

He also reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to completing the process by Thursday, indicating a willingness to extend sitting hours if necessary.

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has raised concerns about the potential dangers of creating a one-party state, urging that any country considering such a system must approach it with careful planning, foresight, and clear objectives.

Naija News reports that Jonathan made the remarks on Wednesday in Abuja while paying tribute to the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, during a memorial lecture and day of tribute.

Speaking at the event, Jonathan warned that any attempt to impose a one-party state through political maneuvers designed solely to serve personal ambitions would be harmful to the nation.

He emphasised that such efforts could lead to instability and hinder national progress.

In his tribute to Pa Edwin Clark, Jonathan called for the establishment of an annual memorial lecture in his honour. He urged Clark’s family to continue advancing the late elder statesman’s ideals of a united, fair, and prosperous Nigeria.

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has firmly stated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not bigger than the party.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi emphasised that the PDP would not collapse or cease to exist if Atiku were to exit.

In an interview with Nigerian Info FM 99.3, Sowunmi dismissed the notion that any individual could be more significant than the party, citing historical precedents where key figures left the party, yet it continued to thrive.

He stated that the PDP has survived even without prominent figures such as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, whose involvement in the party has diminished over time.

The PDP chieftain questioned the culture of hero worship in Nigerian politics, saying, “Nigeria’s need to stop this hero worshipping is our problem in this country. I’m talking to you about the party, and you want me to reduce it to one person, however highly placed?”

Sowunmi also pointed out that Atiku’s role in the party has never been more significant than that of other past leaders like Obasanjo and Jonathan. He noted that Obasanjo had left the party before, and Jonathan had distanced himself, yet the party persisted.

Social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan was arrested last Friday in Abuja following multiple petitions filed against him. The EFCC stated that the arrest was due to his failure to honour several invitations over allegations of financial misconduct.

His detention sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerian youths taking to social media to demand his unconditional release.

On Wednesday evening, activist and politician Omoyele Sowore confirmed VDM’s release via his official Facebook page with the short update: “VDM Released!”

Rapper Odumodublvck has disclosed that Afrobeats superstar, Davido gifted his girlfriend ₦10 million recently.

Speaking in a recent interview with Beat 99.9 FM, Odumodublvck expressed gratitude towards Davido.

He said, “Shoutout to Davido, that’s my brother. Two days ago, he sent N10M to my girlfriend, he sent the money for being a real gee”.

He attributed his girlfriend’s support as a key factor in his success, saying, “I think she’s a key part of my success, and I have to give her credit”.

This gesture comes after Odumodublvck’s win at the 17th Headies Awards, where he took home the Next Rated and Best Rap Single awards.

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has stated that she has never truly experienced heartbreak.

Simi explained that she has felt emotional pain in the past, but has always had the ability to walk away from unfavourable situations.

The mother of one disclosed this in a recent interview with VJ Adams. She explained that she prioritises her emotional well-being by cutting ties with people or circumstances that make her feel unsafe or unhappy.

She added that while anyone is capable of hurting others, she protects herself by keeping a healthy distance from potentially harmful situations.

She noted that this approach isn’t limited to romantic relationships but also applies to friendships and other relationships.

Egyptian football giants, Zamalek have announced the termination of their contract with former Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Zamalek confirmed the dismissal of Jose Peseiro earlier today, May 7, following the club’s disappointing 2-2 draw against National Bank.

Peseiro, who joined Zamalek in February under a two-year contract, leaves the club just months after its unexpected exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Portuguese tactician faced intense scrutiny following the team’s elimination, where they were knocked out by South Africa’s Stellenbosch FC after a narrow 1-0 aggregate defeat.

In an official statement released on the club’s website, Zamalek expressed their appreciation for Peseiro’s contributions, stating, “Zamalek and Jose Peseiro agree to end the relationship by mutual consent. We wish him the best in future endeavors.”

Peseiro’s short tenure was marked by high expectations, and his exit is a part of Zamalek’s ongoing struggle to reclaim their status in Egyptian football.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final with a commanding 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final clash, sealing a 3-1 aggregate win at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, who led the tie by a narrow 1-0 margin from the first leg in London, came into the return fixture with urgency and purpose.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 27th minute when Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz found the back of the net and extended their lead on aggregate.

Arsenal, who had looked solid defensively in the first leg, struggled to contain PSG’s attacking threats throughout the evening.

Achraf Hakimi added to their woes in the 72nd minute, cutting inside from the right and drilling a precise finish past the keeper to increase PSG’s lead.

Though Bukayo Saka pulled one back for the Gunners just four minutes later with a coolly taken strike in the 76th minute, it proved too little, too late. PSG held firm for the remainder of the match, managing the game expertly to prevent any dramatic late twist.

With this result, PSG advance to the Champions League final, where they will meet Italian giants Inter Milan in what promises to be a thrilling showdown. It marks another major milestone for Luis Enrique’s men, who continue to chase their long-awaited first Champions League title.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.