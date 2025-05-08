Tinubu Speaks On Soludo’s Leadership Style, Infrastructure Development

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, praised the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, for his visionary leadership and the impressive infrastructure developments in the state.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who is in Anambra for the inauguration of several major projects executed by the Soludo administration, expressed his admiration for the governor’s achievements in transforming the state.

During the visit, President Tinubu is set to commission significant projects that have reshaped Anambra’s landscape. These include the Emeka Anyaoku Center at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the new Government House, the Solution Fun City, and the 8-lane Aroma-Government House Boulevard in Awka.

These projects reflect Soludo’s commitment to modernizing the state and improving its infrastructure for the benefit of its citizens.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu described Governor Soludo as a friend and a visionary leader. “I am honoured to be here. I commend my friend, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who is a visionary and competent leader for the work he has been doing in Anambra State,” Tinubu said.

His praise highlighted Soludo’s dedication to ensuring that Anambra continues to progress on all fronts, including economic growth, education, and infrastructure.

Ahead of the visit, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, the Political Adviser to Governor Soludo, issued a statement advising attendees at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square to wear casual attire, avoiding political uniforms.

“This is to inform you that everyone coming to Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square for the reception of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today should be in mufti. Please, nobody should put on APGA clothes or Support Group uniforms,” Obiogbolu stated.

This directive was aimed at ensuring the event remained focused on governance and unity, rather than political affiliations.