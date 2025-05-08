‘They Are Politically Insensitive’ – HURIWA Slams Soludo, Mbah Over Elaborate Receptions For Tinubu Amid Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, are not only politically insensitive but also disconnected from the realities faced by the people.

Naija News reports that in a press statement issued in Abuja and signed by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group berated Soludo and Mbah over the elaborate receptions for President Bola Tinubu while remaining silent on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group described the ceremonies as politically motivated and insensitive, accusing the governors of ignoring key issues affecting the Southeast, particularly insecurity and concerns of marginalisation.

The rights group criticised Governor Mbah for hosting what was described as a ceremonial project commissioning in Enugu, with President Tinubu as the chief guest, without addressing the security and developmental challenges faced by the people of the state.

HURIWA also accused Soludo of ignoring public sentiment on the perceived exclusion of the Southeast from key national projects and appointments.

Onwubiko further condemned Soludo for allegedly stating that Kanu’s release would not improve security in the Southeast, calling the remark reckless and disrespectful to those who believe that Kanu’s situation is linked to regional unrest.

The group said, “It is unconscionable that the same President whose administration is continuing the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being celebrated with pomp and pageantry in the Southeast.

“Governor Mbah used the opportunity to promote a political agenda instead of addressing the pressing issues of insecurity and development in Enugu.

“These governors are not only politically insensitive but seem disconnected from the realities faced by the people. While leaders from other regions negotiate for the interests of their people, Southeast governors appear more focused on photo opportunities and political favour.

“Soludo’s comment that Kanu’s release will not improve security in the Southeast, only embolden continued injustice and send the wrong message to the people. Soludo’s stance is disappointing and a betrayal of the mandate he was given.

“Instead of aligning with federal policies perceived as oppressive, Southeast leaders should champion the rights of their people and demand equity in federal appointments, infrastructure, and human rights protections.”