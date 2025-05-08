The Last Time A President Visited Anambra Was In 2012 To Commission A Brewery – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has taken a swipe at previous administrations in the state over developmental projects for the people of Anambra.

Speaking on Thursday during an official visit by President Bola Tinubu, in which some projects implemented by the Soludo administration in Anambra were commissioned, the Governor decried that it has been thirteen years since a President visited the state to commission projects.

He added that the last visit by a President to Anambra State was in 2012, and then it was to commission a brewery and another private project.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi was the Anambra State Governor in 2012.

Governor Soludo, however, listed projects completed by his administration to include several road projects, water projects, hospitals and many more.

“Your visit to Anambra State today, Mr. President, is historic and consequential. The last state visit by a President was in 2012, ostensibly to commission a brewery and another private enterprise.

“This visit is not just to commission projects; we have over 500km of roads, flyovers, bridges, completed and waiting for commissioning. We have about five new general hospitals and world-class trauma centres completed and waiting for commissioning. We have new smart schools and water projects waiting for commissioning. New markets and bus terminals, etc,” Soludo said during his speech.