‘The Country You People Sacrificed For Has Become A Crime Scene’ — Peter Obi Tells Gowon

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as a “crime scene,” lamenting that the sacrifices of past leaders like former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, have been betrayed by the current state of the nation.

Speaking at a memorial event held on Wednesday in honour of the late Edwin Clark, Obi drew a stark contrast between the integrity of former leaders and what he sees as the moral collapse of the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

“General Gowon, you sacrificed everything. But the country you people sacrificed for has become a crime scene,” Peter Obi alleged.

He went further to criticise the rampant corruption and lack of accountability in today’s government.

“What we see today is stealing, stealing, stealing,” Peter Obi said, lamenting that the labour of Nigeria’s past leaders is “in vain”.

“So we can start picking the pieces now because they’ve destroyed everything people have sacrificed for.

“That’s just the reality. Their (past leaders) labour is in vain. We have a country now that’s not democratic. We are not a democratic country. Let’s tell ourselves the truth.

“Election that happened in Edo, is it democratic? Everybody knows who won that generation. So why are we saying let their work not be in vain?” Peter Obi explained.