Super Falcons To Play Against Cameroon In Two Cities In Nigeria

The Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun state, and Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, will host an exciting double-header friendly series between the Super Falcons and Cameroon.

In the first match, the Super Falcons will clash with Cameroon in Ikenne on Friday, May 30, followed by the second friendly in Lagos on Tuesday, June 3.

These matches serve as vital preparation for the Super Falcons as they gear up for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Justine Madugu’s squad last played against the Les Bleues of France in December and is eager to build on that experience.

In a separate event, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria coach, Aliyu Zubairu, is satisfied with the outcome of his team’s clash with Kenya.

The seven-time champions managed a 2-2 draw against the Rising Stars in their final Group B match at the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Cairo, securing a place in the quarter-finals by finishing second in the group with five points from three games.

Morocco currently lead Group B with seven points from the same number of matches.

Coach Zubairu acknowledged the challenge posed by the Kenyan team, noting their determination to achieve a win after previous losses.

“It was not an easy match,” he said. “The Kenyans came out strong, motivated to leave the competition on a positive note. Despite the difficulties, it was a valuable experience.”

He also addressed the expectations of fans, emphasizing the importance of advancing to the next stage: “While some may be disappointed with the result, our primary objective is to progress to the quarter-finals, and we have achieved that.”