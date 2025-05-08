Stop Politicking, Tackle Insecurity, Hardship – Rep Isa Slams Tinubu

The Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Ali Isa, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s concentration on 2027 politics over governance.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker noted that Nigerians are faced with insecurity and hunger, yet the President preferred to concentrate on securing a second tenure.

The lawmaker representing Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe State stated that the primary function of every government, including that of President Tinubu, remains to provide security and citizens and ensure their better welfare.

Isa, on Wednesday, during plenary, said the President has abandoned the two important duties of every government for politicking.

He told Speaker Tajudeen Abbas that the House must rise and ensure the President does the right thing by protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

“The primary function of the present government is to provide security. And also provide welfate to all Nigerians. Let me use this medium to appeal to the government, to appeal to the president to take serious actions of security, to take serious actions on the welfare of Nigerians, to concentrate more on security and welfare of Nigerians more than his concentrations on politicking.

“Mr Speaker, I rise to appeal, let the government do the right and ensure that Nigerians are protected,” he said.