Senator Ningi Faults Capacity Of Service Chiefs To End Banditry In Nigeria

Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi, has expressed reservations over the capacity of the current Service Chiefs and other security echelons to end banditry attacks in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution to organise a two-day security summit that will see stakeholders, traditional rulers, security agents, state governors, and security experts converge to proffer solutions amid the daunting challenges of insecurity.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Ningi cited the growing number of new bandit groups announcing their presence in some North Central and North West states as a cause for concern.

He said though some of the Service Chiefs and top brass in the security circle are close to him, he was unsure if they have what it takes to bring Nigeria out of the doldrums of insecurity bedevilling the nation, which has lingered for a long time.

The lawmaker said to mitigate insecurity in the nation, the appointment of Security Chiefs should be based on merit and not on tribe, religion, or political affiliations.

He asserted that the security summit was not the best way to look for solutions to counter the lingering security challenges in the country.

Ningi named the likes of General Victor Malu, General Agwai, ex-Inspector General of Police, Smith, and others, who he said could serve on the advisory council, having demonstrated their competence in times past.

He urged his colleagues to look inward and tackle the menace once and for all, noting that they both know where the problem lies.

He said, “I am not sure the current Security Chiefs have what it takes to bring the country out of the grip of these bandits.

“To make things worse, the Super Tucano jets that cost the country almost N1 billion in borrowed money are yet to be put to use, what a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“If you know that there are limitations, why did you go there to buy it? Where are they? Why have they not been used?”