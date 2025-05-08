Security Beefed Up As President Tinubu Visits Anambra Today

Security protocols have been heightened throughout Awka, the capital of Anambra State, in anticipation of President Bola Tinubu‘s upcoming visit on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Naija News understands that several roads have been blocked off, with a significant deployment of security personnel stationed at key locations within the city.

Members of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and local vigilante groups have been mobilised to uphold law and order during this period.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, affirmed that security forces are fully equipped and ready to ensure peace and safety before, during, and after the president’s visit.

President Tinubu is anticipated to inaugurate several important projects, including the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, New Government Lodge, and New Presidential Lodge. Additionally, the President will unveil the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, along with the ‘Iconic Light of the Nation Tower’ at the new Government House, a structure representing the state’s identity.

In the meantime, traffic remains light as commuters have been redirected to alternative routes to alleviate congestion for the president’s arrival. Residents of Awka have expressed hope and excitement regarding the visit.

A local entrepreneur, Kennedy Ikenna, who spoke with journalists, expressed his satisfaction that President Tinubu would inaugurate projects in Anambra for the first time.

According to Vanguard, another citizen, Kate Esione, a civil servant, welcomed the visit and encouraged the president to prioritise the enhancement of welfare for the people in the South-East region.