Referee Marciniak Says He Didn’t Respond To Barcelona’s Criticism After Inter Milan Clash

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg match between Inter Milan and Barcelona, has publicly debunked comments against his critics.

Recall that the Champions League match, regarded as one of the most thrilling in the history of the tournament, saw Inter Milan emerge victorious 7-6 on aggregate.

However, the spotlight after the match has shifted away from the players and managers, landing instead on referee Szymon Marciniak.

Following the semi-final in Milan, Barcelona voiced their concerns, directing criticism toward Marciniak’s officiating.

Barca’s coach, Hansi Flick, and the club’s president, Joan Laporta, have publicly addressed their unhappiness towards the referee.

Reports indicate that Marciniak had dismissed the complaints made against him, with sources from the Egyptian outlet, Al Qahera, claiming he described the comments as “ridiculous” and insisted he did not undermine anyone’s efforts.

He concluded by affirming that Inter’s third goal was valid and remained open to any further discussions regarding complaints.

However, Marciniak has since refuted the claims that he made those specific comments, according to Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy Onet.

He noted that referees are generally prohibited from discussing match incidents publicly. He clarified that the remarks attributed to him do not align with his views.