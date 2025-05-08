President Tinubu Arrives Anambra State

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, arrived in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, for his first official visit to the state.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu arrived at the Chinua Achebe Airport in Anambra around 12:15pm, and was received by Governor Charles Soludo and other top officials.

During his visit, the President is expected to inaugurate several important projects, including the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, New Government Lodge, and New Presidential Lodge.

Additionally, Tinubu will unveil the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, along with the ‘Iconic Light of the Nation Tower’ at the new Government House, a structure representing the state’s identity.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government has prohibited the wearing of political party uniforms by members and supporters of parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and various support groups during the President’s visit.

This directive was conveyed by the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Political Matters, Alex Obiogbolu, via a statement issued on Thursday morning.

The administration has made it clear that party uniforms will not be permitted at the venue to prevent political grandstanding that could detract from the essence of the visit.