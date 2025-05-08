President Tinubu Approves New Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of heads of the recently created regional development commissions.

Miss Usoro Akpabio was appointed as the Managing Director of the South South Development Commission (SSDC).

Naija News reports that President Tinubu also approved the appointments of Dr. Charles Akinola as Managing Director of the South West Development Commission (SWDC) and Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Chairman.

Similarly, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Barrister. Cyril Tsenyil as Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission, with Cosmas Akiyir as Chairman.

More details later…