Police Takes Action Against Officers For Unprofessional Behaviour

The Nigeria Police Force says it has identified certain officers caught in viral videos over unprofessional conduct in the discharge of their duties and summoned them for disciplinary actions.

A statement released on Wednesday night via the official 𝕏 account of the Nigeria Police, said the officers have been identified as personnel attached to the Zone 5 Zonal Counter-Terrorism Unit (ZCA).

Naija News reports that the affected officers were summoned to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and are currently undergoing an orderly room trial.

The statement added that another officer captured in a video that went viral on Monday, 5th May, 2025, behaving in a manner inconsistent with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Nigeria Police Force has been identified and summoned to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The officer, who is an Assistant Superintendent of Traffic (AST), has been officially issued a query to address his unprofessional and uncivil conduct.

The statement from the Police noted that the Force remains committed to reinforcing professional behaviours from all its personnel.

“Following a viral video posted by an online blog on April 26th showing the unprofessional conduct of certain police officers in Benin City, the Nigeria Police Force has promptly identified the officers involved and initiated disciplinary measures.

“In response to multiple complaints of highhandedness by some operatives around Airport Road, Benin, the officers involved have been identified as personnel attached to the Zone 5 Zonal Counter-Terrorism Unit (ZCA). They have been summoned to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, since two days ago, and are currently undergoing orderly room trial — the appropriate disciplinary procedure under police regulations has.

“Similarly, an Assistant Superintendent of Traffic (AST) who was captured in video that went viral on Monday, 5th May, 2025, behaving in a manner inconsistent with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Nigeria Police Force has been identified and summoned to the Force Headquarters, Abuja. As part of the ongoing administrative process, he has been officially issued a query to address his unprofessional and uncivil conduct.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to transparency and accountability, and the general public will be kept informed as the disciplinary process unfolds.

“We appreciate citizens for speaking up and reinforcing the professional standards expected of our officers. Your voice is vital in helping us serve you better,” the statement read.