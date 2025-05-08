Police Demote Officer For Assaulting Civilian In Imo

The Imo State Police Command, in response to a viral video showing police officers assaulting a man along the Owerri–Aba Road, has identified the officers involved and initiated disciplinary action.

Naija News reports that the officers are Inspector Ofem Obongha, Inspector Obinna Okereke, and Sergeant Anayo Ekezie, all from the Safer Highway Unit.

A statement, on Thursday, from the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, said following a review of the video, the Command conducted an orderly room trial in line with Nigeria Police Force disciplinary procedures.

Sergeant Anayo Ekezie was found guilty of using his issued smoke gunner in the assault and has been demoted to the rank of Corporal.

Inspectors Obongha and Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to exercise proper supervisory control, which allowed the unprofessional conduct to occur.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, condemned the officers’ actions, describing them as a breach of the Force’s Code of Conduct and human rights standards.

He reiterated the zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct and promised appropriate action for those found guilty.

“To this end, the Command urges the public to report any incidents of police misconduct through the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), X-Squad Unit, or via 08033424051, 0814 802 4755.

“The Command is committed to transparency, professionalism, and protecting citizens’ rights,” he read.