Police Arrest Ondo Monarch, Four Chiefs Over Fraudulent Installation

The police in Ondo State have arrested the newly installed Olujare of Ijare in the Ifedore local government area, Oba Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Okilorigbokun II, for installing himself as Oba without authorisation.

Naija News learnt that the Ondo State Government on Wednesday ordered Oba Aladeseyi’s arrest alongside four Chiefs.

The embattled monarch was installed on April 17, 2025, and was to commence a 30-day traditional rite before he was arrested.

Ijare community has been without a king since 2011 when the former king, Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun, died.

All efforts to install a new king have failed due to feuds among the ruling houses and court processes.

However, the Aarinmo of Ijare and head of Sejeokun Ruling House of Ijare, Oluwole Oni, in a petition to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said Ijare kingmakers and Chiefs were forced at gunpoint at about 2:30am to perform the installation.

Oni said the community would be thrown into crisis if the installation stood.

Confirming the arrest, the Ondo Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, said the installation of Aladeseyi was illegal and fraudulent.

He said the arrested monarch would be arraigned on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

He said, “There was impending crisis in the community. Some kingmakers were compelled to go to the installation. Such a thing should not be allowed. Such could lead to communal clash. It can lead to total breakdown of law and order.

“This should serve as a warning to others who will wake up and take laws into their hands. We will make sure the extant laws are obeyed.”