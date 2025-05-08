Peter Obi: How Can You Solve Boko Haram Issues When You Can’t Solve The Crisis In Labour Party – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has advised the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to resolve the internal issues in his party before commenting on national issues.

He questioned how it is possible to resolve the crisis of Boko Haram and other national issues while the crisis in the LP remain unsolved.

Akpabio stated this while responding to Obi’s recent comments that the “labour of our heroes past is all in vain.”

Obi, in his tribute on Wednesday during the Memorial Lecture and Day of Tribute for Edwin Clark in Abuja expressed concern about the current state of Nigeria, stating that the sacrifices of past leaders such as General Gowon and former President Jonathan were in vain.

However, speaking on Thursday, during the Valedictory Session in honor of the late politician, Akpabio asserted that while social media can be a tool for communication, it is largely unregulated and often used to sow division.

He urged Obi and other presidential aspirants to first resolve their party issues before focusing on the national stage.

He said, “If you cannot resolve the crisis in your Labour Party, how can you solve the crisis of Boko Haram or other major national issues? I urge those aspiring to lead Nigeria to first address the issues within their own parties.”

He also took the opportunity to highlight his achievements as a former governor, saying, “I can proudly speak about the dualized thoroughfares in my city, the international hospitals, and the digitalized governor’s offices. I also initiated free and compulsory education and worked towards religious unity by sponsoring over 5,800 Muslims and over 12,000 to 15,000 Christians on pilgrimages to Rome and Jerusalem.”