One Killed As Police Clash With Gunmen During Rescue Mission In Kaduna

One individual reportedly died following a kidnapping event by gunmen in Kaduna State recently.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that police operatives successfully rescued another kidnapped individual and initiated a manhunt for armed bandits responsible for the abduction of multiple victims during an assault on Doguwa village in the Kagarko Local Government Area.

Renowned security analyst, Zagazola Makama, quoted sources to have disclosed that this incident took place on May 7 at approximately 1:40 p.m., when a group of armed assailants invaded the residence of Suleiman Uyah, firing indiscriminately and seizing an unknown number of villagers.

Security personnel in Kagarko promptly deployed a patrol team in conjunction with other security agencies to the location.

Suleiman Uyah, who was found critically injured with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was transported to Kagarko General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

His remains were subsequently released to his family for burial at their request.

During a coordinated search and rescue operation, one of the abducted individuals, Fulani Bello, was rescued unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

Police sources indicated that efforts are being intensified to apprehend the culprits and rescue the remaining kidnapped individuals.

Meanwhile, the Edo State command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the successful rescue of 37 individuals who were kidnapped, including the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Esan West Local Government Area.

Speaking during a press conference in Benin, the state capital on Wednesday, May 7, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, said the individuals were rescued following a series of operations conducted throughout the state.

Agbonika, who highlighted his accomplishments within the first 30 days of his tenure in Edo, stated that the victims were freed without any ransom being paid, thanks to well-coordinated, intelligence-driven operations.

Agbonika further revealed that the PDP chairman, who was taken hostage on April 15 while tending to his farm in Emu Forest, was rescued on May 7 after extensive efforts by the police and collaborating security forces.

“These 37 rescues are a direct result of collaborative bush-combing operations involving the military, Air Force, civil defence, local hunters, and vigilantes,” Agbonika said.

The police chief reported that during his initial 30 days in office, the department successfully recovered 25 firearms, which included two AK-47 rifles, and apprehended 12 individuals suspected of kidnapping, along with 95 robbery suspects.