NPFL Matchday 36 Results: Akwa United, Sunshine Stars Risk Relegation

As the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season approaches its end, the battle to avoid relegation intensifies with both Sunshine Stars and Akwa United currently positioned in the relegation zone following match-day 36.

Sunshine Stars faced a challenging NPFL match as they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

Coach Abubakar Bala’s team put up a strong fight, managing to hold their opponents to a goalless draw until the 88th minute, when Ikouwem Utin converted a crucial penalty.

This match marked a tough moment for the Stars, who now find themselves in 19th place on the NPFL table with 41 points.

They have an important fixture ahead against fellow relegation contender Niger Tornadoes at the Akure Township stadium on Sunday.

With only four points separating the two teams, this match will be vital for both sides in their efforts to remain in the league.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes managed to earn a 1-1 draw against Abia Warriors in Minna.

Mohammed Hussaini’s opening goal in the 50th minute was equalized late in the match by Emmanuel Iwu, securing a point for the Warriors and keeping the Tornadoes’ aspirations for continental football alive.

In Edo state, Akwa United faced a setback with a 1-0 loss to Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi’s goal in the 55th minute was decisive, providing Benin Arsenal with a much-needed victory while complicating Akwa United’s chances of avoiding relegation, marking their 17th defeat of the season.

In other matches, newly-crowned champions Remo Stars recorded a surprising 2-0 defeat against El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

In an exciting, high-profile clash, Rivers United secured a narrow 1-0 win over Rangers International of Enugu, thanks to a late first-half goal from Samson Obi.

For Ikorodu City, it was a blissful Wednesday evening as they battled Bayelsa United in Lagos. The NPFL clash ended in a 3-2 win in favour of the Lagos-based side, a victory that has pushed Ikorodu City to the 4th spot on the league table.