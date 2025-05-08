Nigerians Are Tired Of Tinubu’s Govt – Atiku’s Spokesman

Atiku Abubakar’s Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, has said Nigerians are suffering under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Ibe decried that civil servants cannot afford a bag of rice with their salaries as a result of Tinubu government’s policies.

Speaking with News Central on Wednesday, Atiku‘s spokesman noted that the government preferred to rely on propaganda and importation to deceive the citizens about the true situation of the economy.

“Nigerians are tired of the Tinubu administration. The state of insecurity has been worse since the reigns of governance were handed over to President Tinubu on May 29 of 2023. Their material well-being has depreciated.

“Basic salary cannot even buy a bag of rice notwithstanding the propaganda that they are making the name of the price of rice falling and while they are invariably destroying a life of farmers by importing , opening the borders and thereby making sure that our farmers, our local farmers are no longer competitive.

“So all of the gains that have been made by the policies of Buhari administration have been eroded,” he said.

Ibe stressed that the coalition movement of his principal, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Aminu Tambuwal were aimed at rescuing Nigerians from All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“We cannot be in the same basket with the deplorables because that’s what the APC are. And I don’t see why, in line with the Constitution, Nigerians, whether they are Atiku Abubakar or El-Rufai or Senator Aminu Tambuwal or whoever they are from different parts of the country, cannot come together with a view to chat a way forward for Nigeria. Nigeria is at the crux. Nigeria is in the heart of all of this movement. It is a Nigerian movement,” he stated.