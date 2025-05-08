Natasha: Who Told You I Was Going To Step Down? – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has ruled out the possibility of stepping down from his position over the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday, Senator Akpabio described the allegations as false, explaining that he is not one of those who will take the blame for false allegations only for the accusers to turn around in the future and say the allegations are not true or for evidence to show otherwise.

Akpabio assured that he would remain in his position and told those expecting him to step down as the Senate President to erase such thoughts from their minds.

“Who told you I was going to step down? I’m not one of those people who will step down due to false allegations, and then when it’s proven that the allegations are false, they say, ‘Oh, we were unfair to Akpabio, no, I’m not that part.

So, if you have that in mind, please cancel it,” he said.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the submission in response to an earlier submission by the Majority Leader of the Senate, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, who said those who expected the Senate to tell Akpabio to step down without asking for evidence of the allegations against him would have been disappointed.

“Those who felt that by now, this Senate would have asked you to step down, can see now that we are focused on what we are doing and whatever the level of allegation against you or any of us, we will always ask for evidence and will do what is in overriding public interest,” Bamidele said.

Naija News reports that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her and then victimizing her after she turned down his advances.

She also accused the Senate President, along with former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, of plotting her assassination.

The matter is currently pending in court.