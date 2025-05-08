‘Mikel Arteta’s Job At Arsenal Is Safe’

Arsenal have made it clear that they are not planning to sack their current coach, Mikel Arteta, even though he is on the verge of ending the season without a trophy.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, as relayed by SPORTbible, the club’s hierarchy has chosen not to dismiss Arteta despite what has been a disappointing season for the Gunners.

Arteta’s team faced Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes, where they lost 2-1 in the second leg, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate defeat that ultimately confirmed their exit from European competition.

The Gunners traveled to the French capital with hopes of overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, but those aspirations quickly faded.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz in the 27th minute and Achraf Hakimi in the 72nd minute put PSG in a dominant position, before a late consolation goal from Bukayo Saka in the 76th minute reflected some fight from the Gunners, albeit too late to change the outcome.

This disappointing result means that Arsenal will end the season without any silverware, a stark contrast to their ambitions at the start of the campaign.

Additionally, the team has already relinquished the English Premier League title to Liverpool, further intensifying the scrutiny on Arteta’s management.

Appointed as head coach in December 2019, Arteta led Arsenal to their last major trophy during the 2019-20 season, securing the FA Cup by defeating Chelsea 2-1.

Since then, while the club has claimed two Community Shields, they have struggled to capture any significant titles.

Despite this lack of success, the Daily Mail now reports that the club board has no intention of parting ways with the Spaniard anytime soon.

Under Arteta’s management, Arsenal have invested heavily, spending over £600 million on player acquisitions, including a record-breaking £105 million for Declan Rice.

The significant investment raises further questions about the direction the club is taking and whether Arteta can convert that financial backing into tangible success on the pitch.