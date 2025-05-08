Lagos PDP Chieftain Dumps Party For Labour Party

A former candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Alimosho Constituency II, Olalekan Anjolaiya, has declared his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 7, Anjolaiya confirmed his transition to the Labour Party (LP), attributing his decision to what he termed the PDP’s ‘declining ideological integrity.’

He further criticised the principal opposition party for exhibiting ‘structural deficiencies and an alarming proximity’ to the administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anjolaiya previously held a position on the PDP Local Government Executive within the constituency, where he was instrumental in the party’s rebranding efforts.

Nevertheless, he expressed that the party has recently strayed from its ideological principles, failing to fulfil its role as a credible opposition and instead becoming, in his view, a mere extension of the ruling APC.

“The PDP no longer functions as a credible opposition. It has lost its ideological focus, its moral compass, and its voice. Today, it operates more like an appendage of the APC than a people-centred alternative.

“As a proud Awori son of Igando, Alimosho, I believe the days of political intimidation and tribal politics in Lagos are over. The people are ready for a new era of issue-based, inclusive, and people-oriented governance,” Anjolaiya stated.