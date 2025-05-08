Katsina Governor Witnesses Defection Of Three PDP Lawmakers To APC In House Of Reps

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, made a notable appearance in the House of Representatives on Thursday to witness the defection of three lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the defection marks another significant shift in the political landscape, following a string of recent moves from opposition parties to the APC.

The lawmakers who defected include Hon. Balarabe Dabai from Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency, Hon. Iliyasu Abubakar from Batsari, Safana, and Dan-Musa Federal Constituency, and Hon. Salisu Yusuf from Mashi/Dutse Federal Constituency, all from Katsina State.

At 11:10 am, Governor Radda was ushered into the chamber to witness the political event. After the defection announcement, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen read the letters from the lawmakers, formally confirming their departure from the PDP to join the APC.

Following the formal declaration, Governor Radda and the defecting lawmakers proceeded to shake hands with the Speaker in a show of political solidarity. After the handshakes, the governor took his leave from the chamber.

This latest development is part of a broader trend in the House of Representatives, where defections from opposition parties, particularly the PDP and the Labour Party (LP), to the ruling APC have become increasingly common.

Just two days prior, six lawmakers from Delta State had defected from the PDP to the APC, while two LP lawmakers from Enugu State crossed over to the PDP.