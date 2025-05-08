‘Kanu’s Broadcasts Linked To Killing Of Goodluck Jonathan’s Ex-aide, Others’

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, resumed on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with fresh allegations brought forth by a Department of State Services (DSS) official.

Naija News reports that Kanu is facing terrorism and treasonable felony charges, with the DSS testifying that Kanu’s broadcasts led to the deaths of several individuals, including former Senior Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

The DSS official, who resumed his testimony as the second prosecution witness, revealed that Kanu’s calls for sit-at-home orders in South-Eastern states led to the killings of innocent citizens.

According to the witness, Kanu’s orders directly caused the deaths of Sergeant Audu Lucas, Private Glory Matthew, and Gulak.

The witness further disclosed that the victims were not only killed but also beheaded by Kanu’s followers, enforcing the sit-at-home directive.

“They [the attackers] blamed Gulak for going out on a day when Kanu ordered people to stay home. They beheaded him,” the witness said.

The witness also detailed how a coordinated investigation confirmed that the killings were carried out by Kanu’s supporters following his orders broadcast on Radio Biafra.

The DSS witness also provided additional details about the widespread violence triggered by Kanu’s broadcasts. The witness claimed that Kanu’s calls for violence included incitements to attack police officers and destroy public property.

The testimony revealed that Kanu’s followers set fire to police stations in Cele and Ilasa (both in Lagos), and destroyed about 100 luxury buses owned by the Lagos State Government.

“Kanu not only called for the killing of security officers but also for their beheading, which his followers carried out,” the witness testified, further implicating Kanu in orchestrating widespread destruction.

The prosecution’s witness also presented evidence supporting the claim that Kanu founded both IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Kanu’s advocacy for the secession of South-Eastern Nigeria, including parts of Benue and Kogi states, was highlighted, as well as his calls for Biafra’s creation “by any means possible, including war.”

The court was shown a video recording of Kanu being interrogated by investigators, where he confirmed his role as the founder and leader of both IPOB and ESN.

In the video, Kanu acknowledged making inciting broadcasts, including comments during the EndSARS protest, but denied responsibility for the violence associated with the protests.

Despite the witness’s claims, Kanu denied any involvement in the violent actions attributed to IPOB, describing the group as peaceful.

He reiterated that the formation of ESN was a response to violence against the people of the South East, particularly the inability to carry out economic activities like farming due to rising insecurity.

“If our people cannot go to the farm, and people are killed on their land, do you sit down and do nothing?” Kanu remarked in the video, defending the creation of ESN.

Kanu also faulted the manner of his arrest, criticising the invasion of his residence by armed soldiers, which he claims led to his fleeing the country for fear of being killed. He further condemned his subsequent arrest in Kenya and extradition back to Nigeria.

At the conclusion of the prosecution witness’s testimony, Kanu’s defence lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), requested an adjournment to prepare for cross-examination.

Following agreement from both parties, Justice James Omotosho adjourned the case to May 14, 21, and 22, 2025, for further hearings.