JUST IN: Top APC Chieftains Meet In Abuja, Speak On Leaving Party

Speculations making the rounds that supporters of former President Muhammadu Buhari, under the Forum of the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), are planning to withdraw their support for President Bola Tinubu have been debunked.

Naija News understands that the rumour flying around suggests that some of Buhari’s loyalists were dissatisfied with Tinubu and considering a mass exit from the APC.

According to Vanguard, following a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, May 8, the group publicly expressed their backing for President Tinubu.

It is worth noting that the said meeting included notable figures such as Katsina State Governor Dr. Dikko Radda, Nigeria State Governor representative Umar Bago, former Nasarawa State Governor Senator Tanko Almakura, ex-Katsina State Governor and former House Speaker Aminu Bello Masari, and General Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Additional attendees comprised former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VoN), Osita Okechukwu, former presidential aide Okoi Obono Obla, former APC National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama, former House of Representatives member Farouk Adamu, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas’s representative, and Foreign Affairs Minister Maitama Tuggar, among others.

The top APC chieftains said that while individuals have a right to pursue their political ambitions elsewhere, they do not have to do so under the cloak of “defunct CPC members”.

Naija News reports that the CPC bloc, led by former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura and former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, met in April 2025, where they reiterated their commitment to the ruling party.

In a statement jointly signed by Mallam Adamu Adamu; Senator Ibrahim Musa, Senator Mustafa Salihu, Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu; Hon. Almajiri Geidam; Arc. Waziri Bulama; Dr. Nasiru Ladan Argungu; Dr. Dominic Alancha; Hon. Ayuba Balami; Mr. Osita Okechukwu and Chief Okoi Obono-Obla and others, including Hon. Lucy Ajayi; Captain Bala Jibrin,l; Hon. Uche Ufearoh; Alh. Yusuf Salihu; Hon. Abubakar Maikudi; Engr. Mutallib Badmus; Alh. Muhammed Ahmed Datti; Hon. Muhammed Etsu, Chief Jerry Johnson and Alh. Alkali Ajikolo, the leaders stated that recent narratives suggesting defection and disaffection among the CPC Bloc are false and mischievous.

The statement titled: “We stand firmly with the APC,” reads: “we, the undersigned leaders and dedicated members of the former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), instrumental in the historic merger that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC), issue this statement to reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to our great party and express our strong solidarity with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Recent misleading narratives suggesting defection or discontent among CPC stakeholders are baseless, mischievous, and should be disregarded. We remain a vital part of the APC, fully committed to its leadership and vision.”

“We categorically state that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the APC’s foundational pillars, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals,” the bloc had said.

The group insisted that they will not allow individuals to dismantle the party they helped build through years of tireless dedication, insisting that as a legacy party within the APC, they took pride in the sacrifices made to build a platform that fosters national unity, justice, and development.