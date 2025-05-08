Jonathan: ‘Opportunist’ – Sowore Blasts Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, over a recent comment on those who protested against the ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while delivering a speech at Pa Edwin Clark’s memorial lecture in Abuja, queried the silence of those who protested during the administration of Jonathan, amid the current economic situation in the country.

In response, Sowore, in a post via his X handle on Thursday, described Peter Obi as an opportunist, hoping to benefit from the sweat and blood of others without a finger raised to challenge injustice, even against the Obidient movement.

Sowore also berated Peter Obi for his role as Economic Adviser during the administration of Jonathan, which encouraged looting and cash movement by former Finance Minister, Alison Diezani.

According to the activist, if the protest against Goodluck Jonathan’s policies had lost steam, nothing stops Peter Obi and the Obidient movement from protesting.

He said, “I have repeatedly stated that @PeterObi’s stance is questionably and patently dishonest if not outrightly DUMB.

“He seems to imply that protests against @GEJonathan’s economic policies were unnecessary, given his role as an Economic Adviser in that administration, they were all supporting themselves by looting Nigeria dry including the role of his Fidelity Bank assisting Diezani to move hard cold cash.

“However, this raises concerns about his perspective on the current wicked Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT regime. If he believes protests are unwarranted under @GEJonathan why should Tinubu’s handlers not hold the same view, after all, they claim that their economic policies are for the good of Nigerians even though our people are dying in droves and they too have looted Nigeria dry in less than two years.

“Moreover, if protesters against @GEJonathan’s policies have lost steam, or the former protesters sold out, what prevents his Obidient movement from initiating new protests?

“Notably, his Obidient movement did not protest the presidential election results which they’ve repeatedly claimed he won, nor did they participate in the #EndBadGovernance protests in 2024 claiming it was set up by “controlled opposition.”

“Furthermore, they did not oppose the Naira redesign policy because the corrupt Formee Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Godwin Emeriele was their ally, even with the fuel price hikes he is speaking about here, there was not a time he ever led or encouraged Nigerians to oppose it.

“Since the establishment of his GBAJUE movt, not once has anything been done other than inaction or gaslighting other Nigerians, especially those who rightly didn’t support his political agenda, which was to replace a corrupt set of politicians with his anointed set of corrupt opportunists, they are all now back in @OfficialAPCNg including his closest lieutenants, these events have exposed their false claim about their commitment to driving change. Like #EndSARS, he is hoping to benefit from the sweat and blood of others without a finger raised to challenge injustice even against his own “obidient” members.’ OPPORTUNIST.”