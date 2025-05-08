INEC Denies Restoring Abure, Anyanwu As National Officers Of Labour Party, PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied taking a final decision on the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Specifically, INEC denied recognizing any specific persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP).

It also said it is yet to reach a final decision on the National Secretary position of the PDP.

The electoral body added that it is yet to reach a decision regarding the disputes within the Labour Party.

The position of INEC was made known in a statement released on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, following the emergence of a report that the electoral body has reinstated Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) respectively based on information from its website.

It also claimed INEC has recognized Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP.

However, Oyekanmi refuted media reports suggesting it had acknowledged specific individuals as the National officers of the two affected parties.

He clarified that the names on the website had been uploaded prior to the recent Supreme Court ruling on affairs in the parties, and INEC is still studying the position of the apex court.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to some media reports claiming that the Commission has recognised certain persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP). The reports also inferred that the Commission has restored a particular individual as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), referring to the listings on the Commission’s official website.

“However, the reports are false and misleading. The Commission has not made any decision in respect of either the LP or PDP.

“The names of the National Officers of the LP had previously been uploaded to our website following a court order, not related in any way to the latest judgement of the Supreme Court. In the same manner, the name of the National Secretary of the PDP on the same website was neither deleted nor reinstated.

“As a law abiding institution, the Commission is carefully studying the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Labour Party and will communicate its decision to the public in due course.”