‘I Have No Hand In Riot, Destruction That Happened In Lagos During #EndSARS’ – Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has firmly denied any involvement in the October 2020 #EndSARS protests and the subsequent destruction of properties in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Kanu made the denial during his ongoing trial at the Abuja Federal High Court on Thursday, following the presentation of a video in which he was interviewed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The video, which was played in court, showed Kanu being questioned by DSS agents on July 17, 2021, about his role in the violent events that occurred during the #EndSARS protests.

The prosecution, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, asked Kanu if he was aware that his broadcast on October 20, 2020, had incited violence, killings, and destruction in Lagos.

Kanu, in his response, rejected any connection to the violence in Lagos, asserting that since Lagos is not part of Biafra, he could not be held responsible for the events that transpired there.

He emphasised, “I swear in the name of God that created heaven and earth, I have no hand and I know absolutely nothing in whatever form about the riot and destruction that happened in Lagos during #EndSARS.”

In a further defense, Kanu questioned the notion of him having any authority over the people involved in the protests, stating, “If I have authority over people, I won’t be calling for a referendum. I would have just woken up one day and say let’s create Biafra.”

The hearing continued with the second prosecution witness, a DSS agent, continuing his testimony. Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the case, adjourned the matter to May 14, 21, and 22 for further proceedings.