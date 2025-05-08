I Don’t Need To Compete Against Osimhen or Boniface – Taiwo Awoniyi

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi has stressed that he is not competing against Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface.

Taiwo Awoniyi emphasized that he views their presence as an opportunity for collective growth rather than rivalry.

The Nottingham Forest striker said he is focused on personal development, striving to enhance his own skills and contributions to the Super Eagles.

“I’ve never set out to outshine Osimhen or Boniface,” Awoniyi stated in an interview with Humble Boots. “My goal is to focus on being the best version of myself this season. Whether I play or not, my priority is continuous improvement.”

The 27-year-old Awoniyi acknowledges that each player follows a unique path, and he believes that personal success should not come at the expense of others.

“Everyone’s journey is different,” he explained. “I don’t pursue being better than someone else. Even when I’m not on the field, I concentrate on what I can do to be ready for my moment when it arrives.”

Regarding the competitive atmosphere within Nigeria’s striking lineup, Awoniyi remains optimistic, downplaying fears of being overshadowed by other prominent forwards.

He highlighted that football is about seizing opportunities, stating, “The essence of the game is competition. If it’s your moment, it’s your moment. I don’t see it as me or anyone else; if it’s my time, I will showcase my skills, regardless of the big names around me.”

He also emphasized that the final selection decisions are made by the coaches, and players must trust the process. “In the context of the Super Eagles, you don’t get to make those decisions,” Awoniyi remarked. “You can’t simply declare, ‘I want to be in the starting eleven.’ Instead, you should focus on working hard to become the best player possible.”

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations approaches, Awoniyi is committed to maintaining consistency in his performance rather than trying to surpass others.

“I believe that I don’t need to compete against Osimhen or Boniface to secure my place in the AFCON,” he added. “If I earn more minutes and contribute with goals, I’ll find my way there. My focus is on enhancing my own game for my benefit and the team’s success.”