How I Sold My Car, House, Moved In To My Mother-in-law’s Place – Nollywood Veteran Actor

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tito Harrison, has opened up on the financial crisis he experienced due to his health condition.

The thespian revealed that his battle with a liver condition and ulcer left him bedridden and financially drained.

Speaking during an appearance on Biola Bayo’s podcast, Harrison lamented that he had to sell his house, cars, and belongings to cover medical expenses. He stated that he eventually moved in with his mother-in-law due to financial difficulties.

The veteran movie star emphasised that in the darkest moments of his life, the one person who stood by him was his wife. He described her as his greatest blessing, recalling how she remained by his side even when others abandoned him.

“When I was battling with liver disease and a chronic ulcer, my wife stood by me when everybody left me. It is good to have a good wife. I sold my house, car, and everything I had to pay hospital bills. After moving to a rented house, I couldn’t afford the rent again, so we had to stay at my mother-in-law’s place. If I come to this world again, it is my wife I will marry,” he said.

Harrison also expressed disappointment with fellow colleagues in the movie industry who publicly mocked his struggles instead of offering support.

“There was a time they interviewed someone, and he said, ‘Tito Harrison is finished. He’s now living in his wife’s mother’s house.’ I have the publication. Even if it’s true, must you say it? Even if it had been so, if you can’t rally around me, you don’t vilify me or kill my reputation,” the actor added.