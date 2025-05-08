‘He Loves Me’ – Tiwa Savage, Usher Spark Romantic Relationship Speculations

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has sparked dating speculations with American singer, Usher Raymond after the duo were captured doing the 30-second challenge in London.

Naija News reports that Usher brought Tiwa Savage out as a surprise guest at his ‘Past Present Future’ tour stop at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night, and the crowd went wild after he brought the sensational singer to perform her hit song, ‘Somebody’s Son’.

At the afterparty, the duo were captured doing the 30-second challenge, a clip of which has now gone viral.

Usher Raymond challenged Savage to freestyle for 30 seconds, and during her freestyle, she spoke about the singer having feelings for her.

She freestyled, “I’m a little drunk! But it’s alright. I think I’m drunk enough, I think I’m drunk enough. Are you drunk enough? Usher, are you drunk enough? Listen, he loves me,” amid cheers from the crowd.”

Recall that Usher first brought Tiwa Savage to perform with him on stage during his headline performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, in 2022.

However, the duo has yet to officially confirm whether they are dating or not.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage recently expressed her opinion about Nigerian men.

Naija News reports that in a recent conversation with GRAM Daily’s ‘Thoughts in a Culli,’ the ‘Koroba’ crooner said Nigerian men have swag but are not romantic.

According to Tiwa Savage, Nigerian men could also be generous, but she is not looking for ‘swag and money.’