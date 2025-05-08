FG Reveals Why Simon Ekpa Has Not Been Extradited

The Federal Government has explained why it has not yet extradited self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, who was arrested in Finland.

According to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Ekpa’s alleged offences cross national borders and require legal proceedings in Finland before he can be handed over to Nigerian authorities.

In a statement on Thursday, Fagbemi clarified that Ekpa’s arrest was a result of violations of both Finnish and Nigerian laws, and Finland has the right to address those violations first before releasing him to Nigeria.

Fagbemi said, “On the case of Simon Ekpa, I want to let you know that he committed cross-border offences. He violated laws in both Finland and Nigeria. He was arrested there, and the Finnish authorities want to deal with the situation first and afterwards, release him to us.”

Naija News reports that he assured that once the Finnish authorities conclude their legal action, Ekpa will be handed over to Nigeria for prosecution.

“So, we will allow them to finish with the engagement there and then hand him over to us,” the AGF added.

Fagbemi made these remarks while also providing an update on the Ministry of Justice’s accomplishments in the criminal justice sector.

He highlighted the ministry’s success in prosecuting and convicting terrorism suspects, with 226 out of 237 cases completed between December 9th and 13th, 2024.

“The review period also witnessed the effective conduct of 237 terrorism cases, out of which 226 terrorism suspects were successfully prosecuted and convicted,” he said, emphasising the Ministry’s role in ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system.

The AGF also shed light on the government’s growing international cooperation to tackle crime. He mentioned the recent extradition of two fugitives to the United States, Hassan Bun Hussein Abolore Lawal and Okechukwu Josiah Odunna, for trial.

Additionally, Nigeria worked with Qatari authorities for the extradition of Benjamin Nnanyereugo, a.k.a. Killaboi, who was brought back to Nigeria to face charges for the murder of his girlfriend.

Fagbemi further revealed that the Ministry of Justice secured an Asset Sharing Agreement with the United States, which led to the repatriation of over $52 million.

He explained that these funds would go towards critical initiatives like providing electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians through the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) Project and counter-terrorism capacity building for criminal justice sector practitioners.

The AGF disclosed that Nigeria is engaged in ongoing efforts to recover additional assets from foreign jurisdictions such as the U.S., Bailiwick of Jersey, and France.

He expressed hope that negotiations would soon be concluded, ensuring that more of Nigeria’s assets hidden abroad would be repatriated.

Fagbemi also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and building a justice system that inspires confidence.

He emphasized the Ministry’s determination to provide fair and transparent access to justice, safeguarding the rights of all citizens while promoting a system that is efficient and responsive.

“We are determined to foster a justice sector that inspires confidence and delivers on its mandate to serve the people. We shall remain steadfast in our dedication to fostering a justice system that is fair, efficient, and upholds the highest standards of integrity,” Fagbemi concluded.