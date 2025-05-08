Father Of ‘Murdered’ Ilorin Student Breaks Down As His Daughter’s Body Parts Was Presented In Court

The Kwara State High Court in Ilorin witnessed a deeply emotional scene on Wednesday as the trial of AbdulRahman Bello, the so-called Facebook killer lover, continued.

Naija News reports that police witnesses presented human body parts as evidence in the ongoing trial, leading to an atmosphere of grief and shock.

AbdulRahman Bello is accused of killing his lover, Hafsoh Lawal, and dismembering her body for alleged ritualistic purposes.

As the police presented parts of the deceased’s hands as exhibits, a heart-wrenching moment occurred when Ibrahim Lawal, the father of the deceased, was asked to identify the body parts.

Ibrahim broke down in tears, unable to contain his emotions. The courtroom, filled with relatives and onlookers, became charged with emotion, with many also breaking down as the smell of the decomposing human parts filled the air.

In an attempt to console the grieving father, Justice Hannah Ajayi paused the proceedings and said a prayer for Ibrahim Lawal, asking that Almighty God grant him strength as he continues to endure the pain of losing his daughter.

The tragedy began when AbdulRahman Bello, an Ilorin-based cleric, allegedly killed Hafsoh Lawal on February 2025 and dismembered her body in an attempt to use her remains for a money ritual.

The investigation began after Lawal’s sudden disappearance, and on February 13, 2025, police arrested Bello, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

During the trial, Ibrahim Lawal recalled the events leading to the discovery of his daughter’s fate. “I called her line, but she didn’t pick up, and by 7 p.m., her phone was switched off,” Ibrahim recounted, describing the family’s frantic search for Hafsoh. The situation worsened when police tracked the call logs and arrested AbdulRahman.

Upon being confronted, Bello reportedly confessed, explaining that he had killed Hafsoh and dismembered her body. The confession was met with horror by the victim’s family and friends.

The police presented a range of disturbing exhibits recovered from Bello’s house and a nearby dumpsite. Among the items were a cutlass, a bloodstained centre table, an axe, a knife, a keg containing human blood, and various personal belongings of the deceased, including her slippers, earrings, and mobile phones. Two hands, identified by Ibrahim Lawal as those of his daughter, were also presented as evidence.

Police witness, Yusuf Dauda, the exhibits’ custodian, confirmed that all the items were properly registered and documented.

He explained that the exhibits were brought in by Inspector Ayodele Azeez, attached to the anti-robbery unit, and were registered for the case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and the illegal possession of human parts.

During cross-examination, the defence counsel, Chukwudi Maduka, questioned the witness about the location of the recovered items, suggesting that Dauda was not present at the scene of the recovery. However, Dauda remained firm in his testimony.

The trial continued with the presentation of evidence and testimonies, and Justice Ajayi adjourned the matter to May 12, 2025, for further hearing.