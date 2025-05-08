Evidence Shows Tinubu Doesn’t Want To Make Nigeria One-Party State – Bwala

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, has faulted the accusation that the President plans to make Nigeria a one-party state.

Naija News reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, warned against any plan to make Nigeria a one-party state.

The defection of many opposition politicians into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also heightened the fear of political analysts that the country may be turned into a one-party state.

Reacting through his 𝕏 handle, Bwala said allegations of a one-party state against Tinubu were from lazy politicians.

He noted that the President commissioned projects for Governor Alex Otti of Abia State (Labour Party), Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State (Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State (All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) without considering they do not belong to the APC.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu is leading a national consensus towards achieving the Nigerian dream.

“On 27th February 2024, he was represented by the Vice President in visiting and commissioning projects and commended Mr Alex Oti, the only governor on the platform of Labour Party

“On the 4th of January 2025, again President Tinubu visited Enugu and commissioned projects and commended the Mr Mba, a governor on the platform of PDP

“Today 8th of May 2025, again Mr President visited Anambra and commissioned projects and commended Mr Soludo, a governor on the platform of APGA

“All these governors are from the opposition parties and remain so. He has no problems partnering with them unconditionally to push Nigeria forward, while lazy, hallucinated wild goose chasers are saying he wants to make Nigeria a one party state. Mr President is busy and focused.”