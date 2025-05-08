‘Even If He Has More Wealth Than I Do, I Am Still His Father’ – Kollington Speaks On Fight With Kwam1

Veteran Fuji musician, General Ayinla Kollington, has dismissed rumours of a sour relationship with his colleague, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate.

Naija News reports that Kollington, in an interview on Tejubabyface show, said Kwam1 is his son, despite the fame and wealth.

He dismissed the speculation that his fight with Kwam1 was due to his failure to visit him after his mother’s passing.

Kollington also shared a heartwarming story about how Kwam1 helped mend his relationship with the late Fuji pioneer, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, after the singer’s mother died.

According to Kollington, Kwam1 encouraged him to reach out to Barrister, reminding him of the support Barrister had shown during Kollington’s own mother’s passing.

He said: “I often hear rumours about a supposed fight between K1 and me. How can I be fighting with my own son? Even if he has more wealth than I do, I am still his father.

“When things were tense between Barrister and me, K1 called me after my mother died. He said, ‘Have you called your friend yet?’ I admitted I hadn’t because of our feud.

“He urged me to call him, reminding me that when his own mother passed, I brought a huge cow as a gesture of support.”