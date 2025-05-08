Driver Killed As Gunmen Hijack 18-seater Bus In Imo

Gunmen believed to be herdsmen have reportedly shot and killed a truck driver and seized an 18-seater bus on the busy Aba-Owerri road in Imo State.

The tragic incident coincided with suspected members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) setting fire to more than 20 vehicles on the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway.

Naija News learnt that the event took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving motorists in the vicinity stranded and in fear.

A witness, Ugo Okere, recounted that the attackers emerged from the bushes and began firing indiscriminately, causing drivers to halt suddenly.

He said, “Everything happened so fast; gunmen who we suspect to be herdsmen just jumped out from surrounding bushes and started shooting into the air. They, however, shot dead a truck driver directly, which forced drivers to stop abruptly.

“Thereafter, they commandeered an 18-seater bus with complete passengers to follow them amidst heavy shooting. They left within minutes and disappeared the same way they appeared.”

Confirming the incident, the State Command Spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, told newsmen that the incident occurred on Tuesday and that the police had begun a manhunt to nab the fleeing gunmen and rescue the kidnapped passengers.

“It’s an old story an incident that happened two days ago, and we have launched a manhunt to apprehend those behind the act,” the police mouthpiece told The PUNCH on Thursday.

In a separate incident, alleged members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra set fire to more than 20 vehicles on the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway on Thursday.

They also assaulted travellers amid intense gunfire, causing traffic disruptions for several hours.

In a statement made available to the media, the police spokesperson for the Imo State Command, DSP Henry Okoye, stated that the events in Okigwe were carried out by members of the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Okoye said, “These armed miscreants attacked unsuspecting commuters along the Okigwe-Owerri Road in the early hours of Thursday, 8th May 2025.

“The attackers, operating in three separate groups, blocked the highway between Umunna in Onuimo LGA and parts of Okigwe LGA at about 0500hrs. They shot sporadically, causing panic and chaos, and set over twenty vehicles, including trucks and motorcycles ablaze. Tragically, reports of human casualties have also been confirmed as a result of the ambush.

“But responding swiftly to the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, led a joint tactical team of the Police, Army, DSS, and other security agencies to the scene. The team provided immediate support to victims and initiated a comprehensive operation to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects responsible for this heinous attack.

“A full-scale search and cordon operation is currently underway, with security operatives combing nearby forests and surrounding areas where the suspects are believed to be hiding. The Commissioner has assured the public that the operation will continue until all perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

“While condemning the attack in the strongest terms and describing it as a cowardly act of terror, CP Aboki Danjuma has called on Imolites to remain calm, law-abiding, and security conscious. He further urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and timely information to aid ongoing operations.”

Meanwhile, the joint security operatives have restored normalcy to the area as traffic is moving with a heavy security presence.