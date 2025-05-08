Three House Of Reps Members From Katsina Dump PDP For APC

Three members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State, on Thursday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was announced during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers who defected are: Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, the member representing Mashi and Dutsi federal constituency, Hon. Aliyu Iliyasu Ruma, the member representing Batsari, Safana, and Danmusa federal constituency and Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai, member representing Bakori and Danja federal constituency.

They cited internal crises, irreconcilable differences, and a lack of cohesiveness within the PDP for their decision to join the APC.

Meanwhile, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to quickly arrest factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, for impersonation.

Naija News reports that Otti made this known while dismissing his purported suspension by the Abure-led faction of the LP.

In a statement on Wednesday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti described Abure as a clown in a desperate search for a crown.

According to Governor Otti, Abure’s statement on his suspension is not only a joke taken too far, but an affront to democracy by a group of inconsequential irritants desperate to use his name to advance their self-serving economic agenda.

He urged members of the public to discountenance the purported suspension and continue to see Abure and his co-conspirators as a group of clowns in desperate search of a crown they do not deserve.