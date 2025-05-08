Appeal Courts Affirms Aiyedatiwa’s Victory, Awards ₦1 Million Against NNPP’s Edema

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has affirmed the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Olayide Adelami, in the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

Naija News reports that the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Gbenga Edema, went to the Appeal Court to challenge an earlier ruling by a Federal High Court that affirmed the victory of Governor Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Adelami.

Edema sought that the court invalidate the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election that produced Aiyedatiwa and Adelami.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye, the appellate court upheld the lower court’s dismissal of Edema’s suit, citing procedural flaws and abuse of the judicial process.

Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke of the Federal High Court had ruled that the suit became incompetent after the NNPP withdrew from the case, leaving Edema without a proper legal standing.

The appellate court resolved all issues against Edema, dismissed his appeal for lacking merit, and imposed a ₦1 million fine against the appellant in favour of each respondent, which includes Aiyedatiwa, Adelami, and INEC.

The counsel to the Deputy Governor, Remi Olatubora (SAN), who lauded the verdict, said such a suit as Edema’s should not be allowed.

“I feel that our law should not allow this kind of suit, and you can imagine the amount of time we have expended in litigating this case at the Federal High Court and subsequently at the Court of Appeal. The joy of it is that justice has been done and the case has been dismissed with a cost of N1 million to each respondent,” he said.

On his part, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), commended the courage of the justices in delivery the ruling.

“One cannot but salute the industry and courage of the judges. I was in the court from the beginning to the end. You can see the erudition and the research that can sum up the judgment. On the judgment, I think we will need to first see this as another reaffirmation of the mandate of the people reposed in the governor of the state, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“I have been saying this; there must be an end to this litigation; the people have spoken, and they spoke clearly. Using any other means, running from pillar to post, will not help; we belong to the same family, and we need to come together.

“What we should be discussing now is to see how we can move Ondo State forward, not with this endless litigation. Going further is a waste of time,” the Guardian quoted him.