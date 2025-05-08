Anambra Traditional Rulers Confer ‘Dike Si Mba’ Chieftaincy Title On Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ (Hero from Another Land) by traditional rulers in Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the title was bestowed upon him during his official visit to the state on Thursday.

The ceremony took place in Awka, with the traditional rulers, led by the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi, representing all the communities in Anambra State.

The chieftaincy title, which loosely translates to ‘Hero from Another Land,’ was a gesture of honour for the President’s contributions and relationship with the state.

President Tinubu’s visit to Anambra State, which began with his arrival at the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri around 12:15pm, was marked by a warm reception from Governor Chukwuma Soludo, his deputy Onyeka Ibezim, and other state government officials.

One of the highlights of the visit was the inauguration of Anambra State’s first-ever Government House, a historic milestone achieved more than 30 years after the state’s creation.

Tinubu also inaugurated several other key projects initiated by Governor Soludo’s administration.

This visit to Anambra State marks President Tinubu’s second trip to the South-East region this year, following his visit to Enugu State in January.