Anambra Govt Bans Party Attire Ahead Of Tinubu’s Official Visit

In preparation for President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Anambra State today (Thursday), the state government has prohibited the wearing of political party uniforms by members and supporters of parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and various support groups.

Naija News reports that this directive was conveyed by the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Political Matters, Alex Obiogbolu, via a statement issued on Thursday morning.

President Tinubu is scheduled to attend a high-level town hall meeting with key stakeholders at the newly renovated Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The administration has made it clear that party uniforms will not be permitted at the venue to prevent political grandstanding that could detract from the essence of the visit.

Obiogbolu stated, “This is to inform you that everybody coming to Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka for the reception of President Bola Tinubu tomorrow, should be in mufti.

“Please nobody should put on APGA clothes, or Support Groups uniforms.”

Reports indicate that both APC and APGA supporters had initially mobilised their members to appear in coordinated party attire, likely as a display of strength and support. However, the state government moved to discourage such partisan showcases.

According to The Punch, sources close to the matter revealed that the measure was implemented to maintain a neutral and unified environment for the President’s reception, particularly considering the sensitive political timing.

One source said, “The President’s political party, the APC, had expressed concerns that the visit could be perceived as a vote of no confidence in their governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, especially given the timing in an electioneering period.

“The ban on uniforms was one of the conditions set before the President agreed to attend and all political parties, especially the APC and APGA were asked to bar their members from wearing party uniform.”

During the visit, President Tinubu is expected to commission several key projects, including the new state government house and Solution Fun City, among others described as “legacy” achievements of the state administration.