Akpabio Drags Senator Natasha To Court Over Apology Letter To ‘Mock’ Him

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has taken legal action against suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over a satirical apology she posted on social media, which he claims was meant to ridicule him.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and marked CS/384/25, was instituted on May 7. Akpabio is asking the court to order Senator Natasha to take down the controversial post from all her social media platforms.

Additionally, the Senate President is demanding that the suspended senator issue a formal written apology, to be published in at least two widely read national newspapers.

The Senate President also seeks a sworn affidavit verifying that she has complied with the court’s directives.

The contentious Facebook post, published by Senator Natasha on April 27, featured a biting, sarcastic apology directed at Akpabio.

It read: “Dear Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio, It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence.

“I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognise that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

“How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… “requests” was not merely a personal choice, but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement. Truly, I must apologise for prioritising competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

“I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes. For this disruption to the natural order of “quid pro quo,” I bow my head in fictional shame.

“Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.”

Akpabio’s legal counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, contended that the post defied a standing court order issued on April 4. That order had explicitly instructed both parties to refrain from making public comments on the ongoing sexual harassment case until its conclusion.