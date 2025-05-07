Witness Testifies That Nnamdi Kanu Founded Eastern Security Network

A prosecution witness, identified only by the codename “BBB” for security reasons, revealed on Tuesday that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is also the founder of the militant group Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Naija News reports that the testimony came during the ongoing terrorism trial of Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the Federal Government’s lead counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), testified that Kanu not only operated Radio Biafra but also founded ESN, a group that has been linked to violent activities in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

Under cross-examination, the witness stated that the Attorney General of the Federation had assigned him to investigate Kanu. “The defendant is the operator of Radio Biafra and the founder of the Eastern Security Network,” the witness told the court.

Efforts by Awomolo to tender a letter authorising the witness to investigate Kanu were met with opposition from Kanu’s defence counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Agabi argued that the document had not been served to the defence team, prompting the prosecution to withdraw it, which the court accepted.

Furthermore, Agabi objected to the admissibility of video evidence sought to be tendered by the prosecution, citing the lack of prior disclosure. Kanu himself supported the objection raised by his counsel.

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the case, ruled that all materials intended for trial must be disclosed in advance and properly listed.

He emphasised that no document or evidence would be admitted unless it had been previously served on the defence team.